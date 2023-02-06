WATCH: BMW 4-Series Convertible Washed Out To Sea After Owner Leaves It On The Beach

Tides are a hell of a thing, as the owners of one BMW 4-Series convertible in the U.K. discovered, after parking their vehicle on a beach last weekend. The coastguard had to be called out to recover the hardtop convertible after it was washed out to sea. The St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team posted a video of the incident, and said that they were called out to the scene at 8:30 a.m. to make sure that all of the occupants were safe. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident, and officials remained on the scene until the car was extracted. By 10:19 a.m. the team could stand down.







