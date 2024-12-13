WATCH: BMW Cancelled Production Of Vision M Next Concept To Focus On Poor Selling XM SUV

You probably don't remember the BMW Vision M Next concept from 2019. The svelte sports car was supposed the replace the i8 and usher in a new era of electrified performance for the BMW M brand. Instead, the concept was relegated to the history books, never to see the light of day.

In a recent interview published by automotive YouTuber Joe Achilles, BMW author and historian Steve Saxty explains how the BMW Vision M Next concept—internally referred to as the i16—nearly made it to production. Saxty says the car was “95 percent finished” and that the concept's design was close to what the final production model would have looked like.









