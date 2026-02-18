WATCH: BMW Considers Venturing Into The High Performance Off Road Market

BMW has never ventured into off-roaders, leaving money on the table for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender to grab. Even the original Porsche Cayenne had a low-range transfer case and a locking differential, but Munich has consistently refused to cater to the all-terrain crowd.

However, in the words of Bob Marley, the times they are a-changin. We’ve reported on the prospects of a “G74,” expected to be more capable off the beaten path than any BMW before it. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to a 2029 launch with three-row seating and a choice between plug-in hybrid and electric drivetrains.





