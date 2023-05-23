WATCH: BMW Creates First Ever EV Chase Video Called "The Calm"

BMW has added an entry into its film portfolio with a video called The Calm. Premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the short yet action-packed film is the first BMW Films production in seven years. It also joins 2001's The Hire on the brand's film list.

The show's star is the BMW i7 M70, the German automaker's full-size luxury M-badged electric sedan. Dubbed the fastest all-electric BMW in history, the vehicle was seen aggressively cruising on the highway while being chased by two motorcycles, running with a powertrain capable of 650 horsepower and a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time.-





