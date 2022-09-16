WATCH: BMW Goes Hard Core With All Electric Dune Taxi

BMW Middle East is up to something. It recently posted a video starring Madelyn Cline and an electric racing buggy with the words "Dune Taxi" on its rear. The video is fairly trippy, as it squeezes a significant amount of action into roughly five minutes.

The star of the show is the Dune Taxi, which is introduced as an "electric prototype," but of what exactly? Prototype suggests the testing of an idea or concept to see whether it would work. If this is BMW's idea of conquering the empty quarter, this video certainly counts as proof of concept.



