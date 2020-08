One of the de rigeur venues practically every manufacturer chooses to test their new cars, irrespective of segment, is the most demanding track in the world: the Nurburgring Norschleife. Unlike, say, city cars or SUVs, though, sports cars really belong there – thus it’s only natural for some of them to try and post a fast lap.

One of them is, undeniably, the BMW M2 CS, which was put through its paces at the ‘Ring by SportAuto’s Christian Gebhardt.