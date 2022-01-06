WATCH: BMW M240i xDrive VS. The Toyota GR Supra 3.0 - Who Makes The Better BMW?

What would happen if you raced the BMW M240i xDrive against the Toyota GR Supra 3.0? Well, wonder no longer, for the question has now been answered.

The Supra used a detuned version of BMW's famous B58 engine when it was first launched. The 2020 3.0 models produced 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque, but it was quickly upgraded in 2021 to the newer B58B30O1 unit used in the 2022 BMW 2 Series coupe.

Both cars produce 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Okay, the Supra has one lb-ft less, but that's hardly going to make a difference. The Supra weighs 3,400 lbs, while the Bimmer with its xDrive AWD system weighs a hefty 3,871 lbs.

BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, while Toyota claims the GR can do it in 3.7 seconds.

On paper, the Supra should walk all over the BMW.



