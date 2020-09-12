WATCH: BMW M3 Does A "Mustang" Impression Leaving Cars And Coffee Event

For some enthusiasts, the thrill they get of pinning the throttle while leaving a car meet is too much to control. Unfortunately, that desire to show off to other attendees can have undesired results.

This particular clip was filmed at a recent car meet in San Jose and initially shows a Nissan GT-R and McLaren 570S gently accelerating away from the event. However, the driver of a silver BMW M3 following closely behind the McLaren simply couldn’t resist the urge to put on a show for those standing at the side of the road.



