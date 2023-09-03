WATCH: BMW M3 Owner Does A "Mustang" Powerslide Right Into A Pole

The BMW M3 is a fine performer on twisty roads, on the condition that it has a talented driver behind the wheel. However, the owner of this green copy still needs to work on their skill, as they crashed their fun ride while powersliding in the wet.

 
A short video shared on social media by supercar.fails earlier in the week shows the premium compact sport sedan taking a right. You can hear the engine revving, and you can see the car going sideways. Confident that they can save the brown-pants moment, the driver kept their right foot on the gas pedal, yet that turned out to be a bad decision.

 


