WATCH: BMW M340i vs Cadillac CT5-V vs Genesis G70 3.3T In An All Out Drag Race

The M3 is – by certain standards – too much for dailying. These peeps don’t need to look at Mercedes-Benz or Audi for something a wee bit softer, though, because BMW offers the M340i with pretty much everything that one could wish for in a performance-oriented compact executive sedan.



itting just below the M3 in the 3 Series hierarchy, the M340i is an M Performance car with a non-M engine. The B58 straight-six lump is more than adequate for this application, though, especially if you remember that the 3.0-liter turbo I6 makes a little more power than advertised.



More specifically, the Bavarian automaker promises 382 horsepower between 5,800 and 6,500 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 revolutions per minute. In other words, it pulls like crazy.









