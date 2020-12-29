WATCH: BMW M4 Performs Evasive Maneuvers To Avoid 170+ MPH Autobahn Crash

We’ve been posting our fair share of top speed runs that take place on unrestricted sections of the Autobahn in Germany, but this one is a tad different. Well, it’s a lot like the other videos up until the moment an older Mazda3 zoom-zooms to the left and overtakes what looks like a first-gen Ford Focus, likely not seeing the fast-approaching M4.



The BMW’s quick reaction ultimately saved the day as although he was traveling at speeds of 174 mph (280 km/h), he managed to avoid rear-ending the inattentive Mazda driver. According to the video’s description, the M4 slowed down from 174 mph to 87 mph (130 km/h) in about three seconds, fast enough to avoid slamming into the brown hatchback.







Read Article