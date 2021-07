The Audi RS7 Sportback has long been one of the quickest sedans on the market but as this video from Formula E racer Daniel Abt reveals, the new BMW M5 CS is here to redefine what an M5 can do.

As you probably already know, the Audi RS7 Sportback is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. This engine churns out 591 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, the kind of figures that class-leading supercars had just a decade ago.