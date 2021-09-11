WATCH: BMW M5 Competition Vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 - The Results Aren't What You Think

The BMW M5 Competition and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are V8-powered performance cars that go about things in slightly different ways. The GT500 puts a huge priority on speed, while this grade of the M5 still keeps a tow in the realm of luxury, while still being ridiculously quick. Let's see how they compare on the drag strip.

This GT500 belongs to the famous automotive YouTuber Shmee and has the optional Track Package that includes 20-inch carbon wheels, adjustable strut-top mounts, adjustable rear wing, thick-bolstered Recaro seats, rear-seat delete, and front splitter wickers.