WATCH: BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat All Duke It Out In Battle Of The V8s

Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race. From Japan, there’s the Lexus LC500, which is the least powerful of the bunch, but also the lightest. Representing the USA is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which is the most powerful, but only the second lightest. Falling somewhere in the middle is the BMW M850i from Germany, which is neither the lightest nor the most powerful, but has the advantage of being the only car with all-wheel drive.







