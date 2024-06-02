WATCH: BMW Releases Superbowl Ad Ahead Of The Big Game - Is It As Good As You Expected?

The German premium carmaker will promote the all-new generation BMW 5 Series in its electric variant, the first-ever BMW i5. It is a star-studded commercial titled “Talkin’ Like Walken,” with the Oscar winner Cristopher Walken driving the zero-emission sedan.



Actress Ashely Park, known for her part in “Emily in Paris,” and Grammy award-winning superstar Usher also show up in the commercial. The “Yeah!” singer is the Super Bowl Half-Time Show performer.



The video ad follows Cristopher Walken throughout a typical day as he has to deal with a stream of imitators. His hotel valet, his tailor, his make-up artist, and even his drive-through barista all try to “Talk like Walken.” The actor shows both surprise and frustration hearing everyone else trying to imitate his voice.











