WATCH: BMW Releases Superbowl Ad Ahead Of The Big Game - Is It As Good As You Expected?

Agent009 submitted on 2/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:35 AM

Views : 174 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The German premium carmaker will promote the all-new generation BMW 5 Series in its electric variant, the first-ever BMW i5. It is a star-studded commercial titled “Talkin’ Like Walken,” with the Oscar winner Cristopher Walken driving the zero-emission sedan.

Actress Ashely Park, known for her part in “Emily in Paris,” and Grammy award-winning superstar Usher also show up in the commercial. The “Yeah!” singer is the Super Bowl Half-Time Show performer.

The video ad follows Cristopher Walken throughout a typical day as he has to deal with a stream of imitators. His hotel valet, his tailor, his make-up artist, and even his drive-through barista all try to “Talk like Walken.” The actor shows both surprise and frustration hearing everyone else trying to imitate his voice.





Read Article


WATCH: BMW Releases Superbowl Ad Ahead Of The Big Game - Is It As Good As You Expected?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)