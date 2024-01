BMW has posted the first of two teaser trailers for an ad spot that will air during the 2024 Super Bowl. Bimmer's teaser reveals that the start of its Super Bowl ad will feature Christopher Walken. Goodby Silverstein & Partners created the teasers and commercial, and it marks BMW's triumphant return to the Super Bowl. BMW technically skipped the big game for the last two years, although an ad starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was posted to YouTube around this time in 2022.









