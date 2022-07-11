WATCH: BMW Throws SNOW On The Lexus Big Red Bow December To Remember Ads. Does It HURT Lexus Sales This Year? Or NAH?

Agent001 submitted on 11/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:54 PM

Views : 1,768 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: musebycl.io

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're sick of those sappy yet iconic Lexus holiday ads with the big red bows, here's a good-natured parody from rival BMW of America that takes the trope in an unexpected direction.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners and RSA director Jonny Mass created a spoof set at a family gathering. Pop-Pop's plenty stoked to see the whole gang together again. But his seasonal joy shifts into overdrive thanks to the random trajectory of a dislodged house decoration:

We're not sure it does any damage to Lexus seeing a new car as a gift with a bow is a dream for many.

But it IS a creative and funny spin. And we think comedy works when it's good. And this is funny. In a Griswald kind of way.




Read Article


WATCH: BMW Throws SNOW On The Lexus Big Red Bow December To Remember Ads. Does It HURT Lexus Sales This Year? Or NAH?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)