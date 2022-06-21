WATCH: BMW XM Hybrid Caught Testing At The Nürburgring

The BMW XM has been filmed putting its hybrid power to the test at the fearsome Nurburgring. And if you were a little concerned about what the drivetrain would sound like, the news is good.

In the video, the car can be seen driving slowly on the streets around the track, and the newly-developed, electrically-assisted V8 powertrain sounds pretty darn good. The standard XM will get 644 hp (480 kW / 653 PS) of power and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque and 50 miles (80 km) of electric range, while a higher-performance model will get up to 738 hp (550 kW / 748 PS) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque.



