WATCH: BMW i4 M50, Has The The Tesla Model 3 Performance Met It's Match?

BMW's first all-electric M car, the i4 M50, is very compelling on paper. More power and torque than an M4, plenty of range and brutally quick acceleration. But does it live up to expectations? Yuri and Jakub from The Straight Pipes find out in their latest video. The pair first discussed the acceleration, noting just how rapidly quick the i4 M50 was. The driving dynamics are better than most EVs, although not quite as fun as its gasoline equivalent around twisty roads. The interior is nice, although a bit too infotainment-focused for Yuri's liking - more hard buttons would be more preferable for him. There is no frunk unfortunately, meanwhile range is 270 miles with the 19" alloys or 227 miles with the larger 20" ones.







Read Article