WATCH: BMW i4 M50 Vs M3 Competition - Which One Is The Fastest?

For around $70,000 you can today pick up two very different M-badged BMW sports sedans: the M3 and the i4 M50. One has a raspy turbocharged straight six that makes up to 503 horsepower, while the other relies on a pair of electric motors that together make 536 horsepower. The i4 also wins on torque, with 586 pound-feet (795 Nm) compared to the M3 Competition’s 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), but it’s also around 1,000 pounds heavier, weighing in at 4,883 pounds (the M3 Competition weighs 3,814 pounds). And on paper it all seems to even out - both vehicles have the same claimed acceleration time to 60 mph of 3.7 seconds (or 3.9 seconds to 100 km/h).







