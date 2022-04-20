WATCH: BMW i7 - All-Electric Luxury Sedan With A Backseat Movie Theater

Bad news if you thought BMW might tone down the looks of its mega-grille cars for 2022: it's doubling down on the controversy, and the new 7 Series is possibly the most divisive yet. Leading the charge for BMW’s rival to the Mercedes S-class and Audi A8 is the all-electric i7, a 544 horsepower e-limo that also has the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air in its snouty sights. But whooshy performance and silent refinement are only part of the story here – the real action happens in the backs seats, with the fold-down Theatre Mode screen for the most cinema-like experience ever in a car. Join Top Gear magazine’s Ollie Kew for a thorough look around the controversial outside – and ultra-lux inside – of the new i7.




