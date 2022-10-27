WATCH: BMW iX M60 Takes On The Audi RS E-Tron GT In An EV Drag Race

BMW and Audi are both electrifying their lineups. The two German-based automakers are delivering potent models to consumers, and a new Carwow video pits the brands’ most powerful EVs against each other – the Audi RS E-Tron GT and the BMW iX M60. The dual-motor BMW iX M60 produces 619 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. The Audi RS E-Tron GT makes more horsepower, pumping out 646 (475 kW). However, the Audi makes less torque at 612 lb-ft (830 Nm).







