WATCH: BMW's 2023 M4 CSL Beats The Nürburgring Into Submission

BMW unveiled the hardcore M4 CSL variant yesterday, with more power and less weight than the regular M4. Predictably, the Bavarian automaker took it to the Nürburgring where it clocked an impressive 7′ 20.206″ lap time, setting an all-time record among BMW’s series-production cars.



The car was driven by Jörg Weidinger, a development driver at BMW and ex European Touring Car Hill Climb Champion. The official lap times were 7′ 20.206″ for the full length of 20.832 km (12.9 miles), and 7′ 15.677″ for the shorter 20.600 km (12.8 miles) track.







