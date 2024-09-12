WATCH: BMW's Electric M Cars Will Have 4 Motors

Models like the i5 M60 and i7 M70 are not actual M cars. They're one step below by being part of the M Performance lineup. Think M240i or M340i, but with electric drivetrains instead of combustion engines. We'll have to wait until later this decade for a full-fat M model. However, development started a few years ago with prototypes based on the i4 M50, the best-selling car from BMW M in 2022 and 2023. A surprisingly lengthy video goes behind the scenes during the development and testing of electric M prototypes. About two and a half minutes into the video, the Head of Overall Vehicle Development BMW M shares a juicy tidbit. According to Carsten Wolf, M electric cars will all rock four motors at some point in the future. He hypes up the quad-motor setup by saying it'll deliver "unprecedented performance, quality, and features that you can't even imagine today."











Read Article