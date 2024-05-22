WATCH: BMW's New Skytop Concept Leaks Ahead Of Official Debut

A promotional video for a new BMW concept car, called the Skytop, has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling.

A svelte Targa-style coupé, it appears to preview an eventual replacement for the BMW 8 Series. It retains that car’s long wheelbase and swooping silhouette but introduces several new design cues, with more clearly defined body lines and slim LED lights.

Up front, it reintroduces BMW’s traditional shark nose, converging around a new, more angular interpretation of the kidney grille. It is steeply raked, with an aggressive-looking lower-bumper area.







