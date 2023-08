Vivek Ramaswamy's bold assertion raises eyebrows: are more lives truly succumbing to flawed climate change policies than the direct impacts of climate change itself? This provocative claim demands scrutiny, prompting a critical evaluation of the potential unintended consequences of policy decisions.



HE also says the ANTI-CARBON agenda is the WET BLANKET on the USA economy.









-- Ramaswamy says he is the only person on the stage not "bought and paid-for"



-- Ramaswamy says he is the only person on the stage not "bought and paid-for"

-- Christie says he sounds like Chat GPT #GOPDebate