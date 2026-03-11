WATCH: BYD's $3 Million Hypercar Violently Crashes At 224 MPH - Driver Walks Away

A BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme, valued at roughly $3 million, violently crashed during a high-speed testing session in China. The test was supposed to precede an intended open-road record attempt, targeting the 310 mph (500 kph) barrier. The automaker will most likely cancel the attempt that was set to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Crowned the fastest EV at Nurburgring last year, The vehicle was undergoing preliminary high-speed testing at an undisclosed track in China that BYD was using to push the car into the 261 - 280 mph (420 - 450 kph) phase before shipping it to the UAE for the official 311 mph (500 kph) attempt.

BYD's test driver Jiang Wen, a 23-year veteran driver for the company, was behind the wheel. He survived the crash without serious injuries and was seen walking away from the wreckage. He later received a routine hospital checkup.







