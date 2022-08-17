WATCH! BYE-BYE BABY! Woman Takes Cops On High Speed Chase WITH Her Baby On-Board!

Agent001 submitted on 8/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:21:23 AM
Views : 602 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
The fact she did this with the baby IN the car is beyond to us.Lock her up and take her kid away.A woman was taken to jail after leading police on a high-speed chase with her baby in the backseat in Camden County, Georgia, last Sunday, according to local news reports. Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office via Storyful pic.twitter.com/U3VwpuGUs2— WNCT (@wnct9) August 17, 2022
A woman was taken to jail after leading police on a high-speed chase with her baby in the backseat in Camden County, Georgia, last Sunday, according to local news reports. Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office via Storyful pic.twitter.com/U3VwpuGUs2— WNCT (@wnct9) August 17, 2022
A woman was taken to jail after leading police on a high-speed chase with her baby in the backseat in Camden County, Georgia, last Sunday, according to local news reports. Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office via Storyful pic.twitter.com/U3VwpuGUs2
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news