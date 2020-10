It’s possible that Roborace is simply learning from NASCAR and going straight to crashing.

The real joy of this clip is hearing the delay from the announcer championing the idea of the sport and coming to terms, brutally, with the reality of the sport. It was one of the first races live broadcast and you could certainly argue that it’s not “ready for primetime” as they say.



Another spin! Not as bad as the first one though... pic.twitter.com/NpFrYkYTFF — Ryan (@dogryan100) October 29, 2020