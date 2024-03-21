WATCH: Band Of New Jersey Thugs Tries To Steal A Bentley Bentyga

Three people tried to steal a Bentley Bentyga in New Jersey but failed when the driver fought back and ultimately left with the key. Video from the parking lot shows the entire incident including the moments before and after the attack. Police in the area are upping patrols in hopes of reducing crime but these suspects are still on the run. The would-be carjackers attacked the son of grocery store owner Kaushik Patel in his very own business parking lot. The young man had just parked the luxury SUV and paused after opening the driver’s door. That’s when three individuals ran up from behind the Bentley and attacked.













