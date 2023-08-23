WATCH: Battle Of The Heavyweights - BMW M5 vs Mercedes E63 S AMG vs Audi RS6

Many modern-day performance cars feature turbocharging as a method of improving fuel economy without sacrificing power. While they might not sound as good as a naturally-aspirated V8, they benefit from how easily tuners can pull more power out of them. That’s on full display in this race of tuned super saloons.

Right off of the bat, we’ll say that all three of these monsters make the same 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque but the other figures are a bit different. The Audi RS6 and the BMW M5 each make 750 hp (559 kW) and the Mercedes E63 S AMG makes 810 hp (604 kW).





