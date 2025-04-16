WATCH: Battle Of The Middle Weight Pickups - 2025 Nissan Frontier Vs Honda Ridgeline Vs Ford Ranger

Video creator Sam Z. Xhepaj, better known as Sam from the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, is best known for his audacious roll and drag races done on unprepped tarmac – the airstrip of an aviation museum located near Toronto. However, most of the time, it's not only about the races – he reviews new vehicles just like any other car journalist in the world.
 
Recent examples include the 2025 Acura ADX, which he thinks is a great competitor for the Audi Q3 and more than just a re-badged Honda HR-V; an all-electric battle between the 2025 Polestar 3 and Porsche Macan; or the 2025.5 Volvo XC90, which received a second facelift, and Sam considers among the best premium three-row SUVs. Anyway, his latest review contenders are a trio of 'workhorses.'
 
Those are the 2025 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, the Ford Ranger Lariat FX4, as well as the Honda Ridgeline TrailSport. Ahem, they're not exactly mid-size pickup truck workhorses, as it turns out. The orange Nissan, which Sam believes to be the most 'beautiful' of the bunch, is actually the off-road-focused variant that's more ready for adventures than work.



 


