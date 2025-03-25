WATCH: Battle Of The Tiny Titans - Toyota Gr Corolla vs Mini Countryman JCW vs BMW X2 M35i

Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, now that he's done with the winter-focused Slip N' Grip series, has prepared yet another classic drag-and-roll race skirmish – and it's hot hatch versus hot crossover SUVs this time around.



With spring in full effect, Sam has abandoned the snowy shenanigans – which were quite interesting, especially when he pitted the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester against the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid and the equally fresh Chevrolet Equinox RS. As such, the Youtuber has refocused on reviews and racing things like the 2025 Ford Explorer ST against the discontinued Kia Stinger GT. As it turns out, he's got a thing for pitting crossover SUVs against passenger cars of late – we also saw the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance plug-in hybrid duke it out with the all-electric BMW i7 M70 and the mighty Tesla Model X Plaid. Now, though, he's making things a bit more affordable with a set of skirmishes concerning the automatic Toyota GR Corolla compact hot hatchback as it rivals the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works and the BMW X2 M35i siblings.









