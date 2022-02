As Tesla's Gigafactory Texas manufacturing plant is getting closer to its grand opening— expected to take place before the end of this quarter—a video taken by a drone during a 360-degree flyover of the site serves as a reminder of how massive the electric vehicle plant is.

Shot by Joe Tegtmeyer, a drone operator who has been following the progress on Giga Texas since the beginning of construction work, this flyover video helps viewers appreciate the true scale of the factory.