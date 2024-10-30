WATCH: Behold The Sound Of The 2026 Lexus LFR's Twin Turbo V8 On The Track

After a long wait spanning over a decade, Lexus is finally ready to take another swing at the exotic car establishment with a new blue-blooded machine that builds on the iconic LFA's legacy. Believed to have been christened the LFR, the upcoming model has been spied on a few times recently. Its design has also unraveled on one particular occasion in the form of a couple of realistic renderings. It was also kind enough to provide a glimpse into its cockpit, and more recently, another prototype became the focus of the camera lens, albeit while attacking the Nurburgring. The latest spy video reveals the V8 soundtrack. Details surrounding the output and torque of the hybridized V8 are yet unknown, and we also have no clue how fast it is and how far it can travel in complete quietness with the battery fully charged. However, it will obviously pack more punch than the Lexus LFA, which had 553 horsepower (560 ps/412 kW) on tap from its screaming naturally aspirated V10.











