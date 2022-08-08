WATCH: Ben Affleck's Tesla Towed Away From His Home

Ben Affleck is a fan of everything on wheels, be it cars or motorcycles. And he takes care of them, constantly taking them out for service inspections. This time, it was his Tesla Model S Plaid’s turn.



Not long ago, Ben Affleck and his wife, triple-threat Jennifer Lopez, were out shopping for a new car. The famous couple has quite a garage full of cars, with Jennifer owning a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a Bentley Continental GTC, while Ben has a Lexus RS, Tesla Model S Plaid, a Mercedes-AMG S 63, a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and an Audi S8, plus several motorcycles.









