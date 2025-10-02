WATCH: Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe Shoot It Out For 1/4 Mile Supremacy

If we can't live out our most expensive drag racing fantasies, at least we can watch others do it and imagine what it would be like in real life. In this case, we're talking about a battle of luxury and power between the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe. These SUVs are as expensive as they are powerful, so let's see which offers the most bang for your buck.

First, let's meet our heavy contenders before getting to the actual races. The Audi RS Q8 performance features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 631 hp (640 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Audi boasts it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds while weighing 5,015 lbs. or 2,275 kilograms.

This model costs £122,280 in the UK, the current equivalent of $151,688 in the US. However, Audi USA's official webpage shows a starting MSRP of $137,495, including the $1,295 destination charge.







