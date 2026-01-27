WATCH: Bentley Takes On Drifting In Crazy Gymkhana Video

With the latest Supersports, Bentley is loosening its collar a bit. This evolution of the Continental GT has a more raucous character than any previous Bentley production car. To drive that point home (no pun intended), Bentley hired Travis Pastrana for a mini Gymkhana-style video—dubbed “Full Send“—shot at the automaker’s factory in Crewe, England. It might be heavier and fancier than the Subaru rally cars and one-off specials Pastrana is used to, but the new Supersports is more than capable of cinematic, tire-smoking action. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 produces 657 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, but more importantly, all of that power is sent to the rear wheels. This is the first Continental GT capable of proper burnouts, donuts, and drifting.













Read Article