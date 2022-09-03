WATCH: Besides Attracting Millons Of New Fans - F1 Boss Sees Little Value In Netflix Drive To Survive Series

Netflix's docu-drama Drive to Survive has been an unquestionable boon for Formula 1. It helped establish many millions more F1 fans around the globe, especially in the United States, where the sport's exploding fanbase launched the 2021 USGP to an all-time record for race attendance. The show has done exactly what F1 needed it to, and now, series officials are evaluating whether to let the show go on, pull the plug, or simply hand the production over to a competing platform. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Express that following the fourth season of Drive to Survive, debuting March 11, there will be little reason to let the show continue if it doesn't add value to F1. It's not a problem with the new season, which will revolve around one of the closest title fights in F1 history, and which Domenicali has seen and likes. The issue, rather, is whether the show simply retells the 2021 championship's story or finds a way to add value to it.







