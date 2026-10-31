WATCH! Bet You Never Knew This ON OF ONE Even EXISTED! SO COOL!

Few vehicles blur the line between high-performance grand tourer and practical hauler quite like this singular creation. Built in the mid-1970s during an era when coachbuilders routinely reimagined factory cars for wealthy clients, it began life as a conventional front-engined V12 coupe before its rear section was completely reworked into a shooting-brake silhouette. The result is a long-roofed two-door with an extended cargo area, a cream vinyl roof, twin antennas, and period touches that include a small television set for rear passengers. Polarizing even by Ferrari standards, its proportions divide enthusiasts—some see an elegant utility vehicle, others an affront to the marque’s pure sports-car identity.



That car is the one-of-one 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2 Croisette. Chassis 18255 first appeared on the Ferrari stand at the 1975 Geneva Motor Show in Blu Ribot paint over beige Connolly leather. Swiss dealer Willy Felber later acquired it for a Middle Eastern client and commissioned Giovanni Michelotti to sketch the transformation; Panther Westwinds in England executed the bodywork. Finished with a subtle rear spoiler and hand-painted coachlines, the Croisette retains its original 4.4-liter Colombo V12 producing roughly 340 horsepower, mated to a five-speed manual. After serving as a college car in California, it returned to Switzerland, where it remained for decades under careful ownership before resurfacing in recent years. Today the unrestored machine, with just over 45,000 miles, stands as a rare surviving example of 1970s bespoke coachbuilding—part Ferrari, part rolling curiosity, and entirely unique.













