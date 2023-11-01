WATCH: Bicyclist Catches Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Driving In The Bike Lane

Austin, Texas is one of the cities in the US with Cruise autonomous vehicles on its roadways. Despite making many of their trips without incident they’re far from perfect. Now, a short video of one such Cruise vehicle driving into a bike lane has stirred concern over their abilities. The video in question was actually shot by cyclist Robert Foster while riding near the autonomous vehicle on his commute home. In it we see the Cruise take a wide left turn and drive into the bike lane within just a few inches of the curb. There’s no question that there was no room for someone on a bike to be safely in the lane next to both the curb and the car.







Read Article