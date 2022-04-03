WATCH: Biden Administration Distances Itself From Elon Musk's Starlink Donation To Ukraine

During a recent briefing, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby denied that the US Military had any hand in helping Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in his efforts to send Starlink satellite kits to Ukraine, which is currently fighting a war with Russia. Kirby’s comments were a response to a question about whether Musk had assistance from the Pentagon when he successfully sent over Starlink kits to the besieged country.

“No help from us that I’m aware of,” Kirby said. When asked if Starlink’s internet connection has had any impact in aiding Ukrainians get some tactical advantage in the war, the Pentagon Press Secretary simply explained that such topics are “really for the Ukrainians to speak to.” Kirby, however, made it a point to highlight that “the US Military and I know we’ve no involvement by us in respect to that.”

Kirby’s comments about Starlink are around the 30:00 mark.



