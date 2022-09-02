WATCH: Biden Bows To Public Pressure - Admits Tesla Is Largest Electric Vehicle Manufacturer

t finally happened: president Biden has pronounced the word "Tesla" publicly for the first time, acknowledging the company as America's "largest electric vehicle manufacturer."
The president made the remarks in a February 8 speech titled "President Biden Delivers Remarks on Rebuilding Our Manufacturing to Make More in America," as per The White House’s official YouTube channel.
The speech was delivered after Tritium's announcement that it would build a new DC fast charger manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, creating over 500 jobs over the next five years to produce more than 10,000 DC fast charging units annually.
