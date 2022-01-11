WATCH: Biden Demonizes Oil Companys Before Midterms, Wants To Tax Them To Death

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:10:33 AM

Views : 688 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.pbs.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production.


Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

 
 


Read Article


WATCH: Biden Demonizes Oil Companys Before Midterms, Wants To Tax Them To Death

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)