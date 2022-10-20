WATCH: Biden Takes Offense When Reporters Ask Why He Is Using Oil Reserves For Political Gain

President Biden appeared taken aback Wednesday at multiple reporters suggesting that his tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was politically motivated with the midterms three weeks away.

Biden announced the release of 15 million more barrels of oil from the emergency reserve, saying it would lower gas prices and bolster domestic oil production. As he concluded his remarks at the White House, a reporter shouted out at him, leading him to sarcastically ask her to "speak louder."