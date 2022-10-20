WATCH: Biden Takes Offense When Reporters Ask Why He Is Using Oil Reserves For Political Gain

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:53:29 PM

Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Biden appeared taken aback Wednesday at multiple reporters suggesting that his tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was politically motivated with the midterms three weeks away.

Biden announced the release of 15 million more barrels of oil from the emergency reserve, saying it would lower gas prices and bolster domestic oil production. As he concluded his remarks at the White House, a reporter shouted out at him, leading him to sarcastically ask her to "speak louder."

"What is your response to Republicans who say you are only doing this SPR release to help Democrats in the midterms?" the reporter asked.



Read Article


WATCH: Biden Takes Offense When Reporters Ask Why He Is Using Oil Reserves For Political Gain

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)