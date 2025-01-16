WATCH: Biker Slides Under Pickup To Avoid Dying In Crash

A motorcyclist in the US has been lucky to survive a brutal crash, all of which was captured on film. While the rider was quick to blame the driver of a pickup truck that cut in front of him, his own actions also contributed to the crash. The video serves as an important reminder for all motorists about just how quickly things can turn from good to bad in a split second. In the clip, the rider goes from speeding down a rural street to picking himself off the pavement in less than 5 seconds.



Motorcyclist slides underneath pickup truck to avoid death

