WATCH: Bill Gates Explains Short Position On Tesla, But Warns Not To Under Estimate Musk

Elon Musk and Bill Gates may not always see eye to eye when it comes to projects and initiatives like the Tesla Semi, but the Microsoft co-founder recently gave a notable nod to his fellow billionaire. In a segment with CNBC‘s Squawk Box, the tech titan admitted that Musk’s accomplishments are remarkable. He also responded to the CEO’s recent comments about his alleged short position against Tesla stock. When asked about Musk, Gates stated that what Elon Musk has done with Tesla is remarkable, seeing as the electric car maker has proven that EVs are feasible and are a key part of the battle against climate change. The Microsoft co-founder noted that the world needs more Elon Musks, especially those who could work in other critical sectors like steel and cement.





