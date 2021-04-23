WATCH: Bill Nye The Science Guy Teams Up With Porsche To Explain The Taycan's Regenerative Braking

Using his trademark real-world examples and with an animated whiteboard, Bill Nye has partnered with Porsche to talk us through the Taycan’s many features in a series of short, concise, easy-to-understand videos. Even if you get all of this stuff already, they’re still fun to watch.



The series covers fairly basic stuff, like regenerative braking, and moves through the vehicle’s systems before coming to a video on repeatable performance, which combines all of the ideas we’ve covered up to now. Man, science teachers really love a lesson plan.







