WATCH: Blindfolded Tesla Robot Goes Walking In The Woods

There's no secret that Tesla is working on a humanoid robot called Optimus. Touted as the next best thing, the Optimus bot is now able to walk on uneven terrain (albeit clumsily) and even recover after sliding on a slippery slope. What's even more impressive is that Tesla did not activate the robot's vision during this experiment, letting Optimus walk blindfolded.
Tesla has already launched three robot types by the end of last year, starting with Bumblebee in September 2022 and the first-generation Optimus in March 2023. The same year brought us a surprise, as the EV maker introduced a much sleeker variant - Optimus Gen 2 - in December 2023. Many expected to see Gen-3 Optimus this year, but that didn't happen, and it's unlikely to see it in the few days left until the new year begins.
