WATCH: Blindfolded Tesla Robot Goes Walking In The Woods

There's no secret that Tesla is working on a humanoid robot called Optimus. Touted as the next best thing, the Optimus bot is now able to walk on uneven terrain (albeit clumsily) and even recover after sliding on a slippery slope. What's even more impressive is that Tesla did not activate the robot's vision during this experiment, letting Optimus walk blindfolded.



Watching @Tesla’s Optimus robot slip and correct itself is even more impressive in slow-motion. pic.twitter.com/gN66bv7N9Y — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 9, 2024



Daily walks help clear your mind pic.twitter.com/dUsW58trS6 — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 9, 2024

Tesla has already launched three robot types by the end of last year, starting with Bumblebee in September 2022 and the first-generation Optimus in March 2023. The same year brought us a surprise, as the EV maker introduced a much sleeker variant - Optimus Gen 2 - in December 2023. Many expected to see Gen-3 Optimus this year, but that didn't happen, and it's unlikely to see it in the few days left until the new year begins.



