WATCH: Blueprints Of The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LEAK Out Ahead Of Official Announcement

An all-new Toyota Land Cruiser will arrive for the 2022 model year in just about every major market with the exception of North America. Land Cruiser sales in the US have dropped in recent years and 2021 will be its final model year. At least, that's what we've being told. And we certainly hope they do because patent designs for the all-new 300 Series Land Cruiser have just leaked online, courtesy of the Kurdistan Automotive Blog on Instagram.

We definitely like what we're seeing here mainly because the new Land Cruiser doesn't look incredibly different from the outgoing model's rugged and handsome design. It will reportedly be about the same length as its predecessor but the wheelbase has been stretched by about two inches.

